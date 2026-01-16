Den Networks Q3 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Den Networks reported 5.75% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 40.31 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 3.71% year on year to Rs 251.01 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 47.94 crore in Q3 FY26, down 13.57% as compared with Rs 55.47 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA dropped 53.57% to Rs 13 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025 as compared to Rs 28 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 5% in Q3 FY26 as against 11% recorded in Q3 FY25.

On the segmental front, the company's revenue from the cable distribution network business was at Rs 245.52 crore (down 3.36% YoY) while revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 9.98 crore (down 10.33% YoY) during the period under review. Subscription revenue fell 14.03% YoY to Rs 98 crore during the quarter. Placement/marketing income rose 6% YoY to Rs 148 crore and activation revenue slipped 46% YoY to Rs 2 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. As of 31 December 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,279 crore as against Rs 3,254 crore as of 30 September 2025.