Union Bank of India jumps after PAT climbs to Rs 5,017 crore; provisions drop nearly 80% YoY

Union Bank of India surged 7.61% to Rs 178.80 after the bank reported 8.97% rise in net profit to Rs 5,017 crore on a 1.55% increase in operating income to Rs 13,869 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Net interest income for the period under review was Rs 9,328 crore, up 0.95% YoY. Net interest margin was 2.76% for the December 2025 period as against 2.91% for the December 2024 period.

Operating expenses jumped 12.36% to Rs 6,927 crore in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 6,165 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Accoridingly, the public sector bank registered an operating profit of Rs 6,942 crore in Q3 FY26, down 7.34% YoY.

Provisions and contingencies dropped by 79.85% to Rs 322.23 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,599.05 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 6,619.37 crore, up by 12.33% from Rs 5,892.77 in Q3 FY25. Gross NPAs declined to 3.06% as of 31 December 2025, from 3.85% as of 31 December 2024. Net NPAs fell to 0.51% as of 31 December 2025 from 0.82% as of 31 December 2024. Total business of the bank increased by 5.04% YoY to Rs 22,39,740 crore as on 31 December 2025. The bank had total deposits base of Rs 12,22,856 crore as on 31 December 2025, up 3.36% YoY.

The RAM advances of the bank increased by 11.50% YoY to Rs 5,77,038 crore. The retail segment had recorded a growth of 21.67% and the MSME advances rose by 19.75% during the period under review. Agriculture advances fell by 5.39% YoY in the December 2025 period. RAM advances as a percent of domestic advances stood at 58.84%. Gross advances of the bank as on 31 December 2025 were Rs 10,16,884 crore, up 7.13% YoY. Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 74.76% stake in the bank.