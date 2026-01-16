IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Surges 19.6%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.95%

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd has added 12.03% over last one month compared to 1.05% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.05% drop in the SENSEX

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd gained 19.6% today to trade at Rs 338.9. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.95% to quote at 37245.14. The index is up 1.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd increased 3.82% and Mphasis Ltd added 3% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13 % over last one year compared to the 8.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 846 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 573.65 on 14 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 229.1 on 23 May 2025.