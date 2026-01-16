Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Slips 1.63%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 0.35% over last one month compared to 1.05% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.05% drop in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd fell 1.63% today to trade at Rs 472.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.33% to quote at 60652.42. The index is up 1.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 0.58% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 0.3 % over last one year compared to the 8.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.