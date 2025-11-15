Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 14.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.50% to Rs 9.87 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 14.95% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 64.50% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.876.0019.1534.502.082.471.922.311.651.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News