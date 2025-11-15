Mcleod Russel India consolidated net profit declines 65.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.84% to Rs 362.83 crore

Net profit of Mcleod Russel India declined 65.63% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.84% to Rs 362.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 452.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.362.83452.6227.1434.8852.48110.0437.4394.8029.0684.54

