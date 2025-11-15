Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 9.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 86.86% to Rs 58.32 crore

Net profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings declined 9.36% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 86.86% to Rs 58.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.3231.2117.7834.8311.6112.509.8810.979.3010.26

