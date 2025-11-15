IZMO consolidated net profit declines 57.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 60.11 crore

Net profit of IZMO declined 57.99% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.60.1158.5522.4916.1917.5740.7413.1636.7812.5629.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News