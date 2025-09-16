Dev Information Technology wins order from NICSI

Dev Information Technology has been awarded a significant order form National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI).

The Project, titled Cooperative Management System 2.0 (Raj Sahakar), involves the development, enhancement, and maintenance of the CM OTS 2025 module under the Cooperative Management System (Raj Sahakar) initiative of Rajasthan State Government. This project aims to streamline and digitize the settlement of overdue loans in cooperative societies through the specified module.

The total contract value is approximately Rs 40 lakhs, with a projected timeline of twelve months approximately for completion.

