Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega Industries board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Tega Industries board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tega Industries announced that its board will meet on 18 September 2025, to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

The board will also consider convening an extraordinary general meeting or initiating a postal ballot process to seek shareholders approval for the proposed fundraising.

Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing, and installing process equipment and accessories to cater to the mineral processing, mining, material handling, and environmental industries.

The company reported a 3.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.34 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a 4.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 356.09 crore compared to Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.18% to Rs 2,066.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sattrix Information Security jumps on U.S. joint venture registration

L&T gains after HCI biz bags 'significant' order from NPCIL

Kharif area up 1.36%, Paddy acreage gains 2%

India's total auto production at 26,93,049 units in August

Dev Information Technology wins order from NICSI

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story