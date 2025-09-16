Tega Industries board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Tega Industries announced that its board will meet on 18 September 2025, to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.The board will also consider convening an extraordinary general meeting or initiating a postal ballot process to seek shareholders approval for the proposed fundraising.
Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing, and installing process equipment and accessories to cater to the mineral processing, mining, material handling, and environmental industries.
The company reported a 3.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.34 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a 4.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 356.09 crore compared to Q1 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.18% to Rs 2,066.50 on the BSE.
