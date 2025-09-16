Sensex spurts 342 pts; auto shares in demand

The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark. Auto stocks advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 342.03 points or 0.41% to 81,123.10. The Nifty 50 index added 96.95 points or 0.39% to 25,166.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,571 shares rose and 1,135 shares fell. A total of 241 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.98% to 27,022.65. The index shed 0.39% in the previous trading session.

Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.48%), MRF (up 1.72%), Balkrishna Industries (up 1.56%), Exide Industries (up 1.25%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.25%), Bharat Forge (up 1.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.99%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.93%), Eicher Motors (up 0.86%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.68%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Concord Control Systems added 2.42% after the companys associate arm, Progota India Private Limited has received first order for Kavach 4.0 worth Rs 19.45 crore from South Central Railway, Secunderabad. Sanghvi Movers rose 1.55% after its material subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewable, secured an order worth Rs 292 crore from prominent Independent Power Producers (IPPs).