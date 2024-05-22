Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 11813.33 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries rose 33.77% to Rs 2654.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1984.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 11813.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10725.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.01% to Rs 9576.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8473.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 47758.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43278.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

