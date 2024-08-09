Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 16.94% to Rs 58.69 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 50.00% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 58.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales58.6950.19 17 OPM %15.7413.75 -PBDT8.185.65 45 PBT6.254.18 50 NP4.653.10 50

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

