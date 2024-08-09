Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.94% to Rs 58.69 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 50.00% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 58.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.58.6950.1915.7413.758.185.656.254.184.653.10

