Trent consolidated net profit rises 126.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.16% to Rs 4104.44 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 126.29% to Rs 392.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 173.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.16% to Rs 4104.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2628.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

