Trent consolidated net profit rises 126.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.16% to Rs 4104.44 croreNet profit of Trent rose 126.29% to Rs 392.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 173.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.16% to Rs 4104.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2628.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4104.442628.37 56 OPM %14.9313.98 -PBDT682.71353.71 93 PBT501.39212.29 136 NP392.57173.48 126
