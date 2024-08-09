Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 214.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.24% to Rs 23.58 croreNet profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 214.29% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.24% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.5815.80 49 OPM %6.153.86 -PBDT1.450.62 134 PBT1.200.39 208 NP0.880.28 214
Powered by Capital Market - Live News