Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 214.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 214.29% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.24% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.5815.806.153.861.450.621.200.390.880.28

