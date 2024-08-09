Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indo National reports consolidated net profit of Rs 133.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales decline 8.12% to Rs 121.15 crore

Net profit of Indo National reported to Rs 133.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.12% to Rs 121.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 131.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales121.15131.85 -8 OPM %-8.301.62 -PBDT168.980.95 17687 PBT164.44-3.15 LP NP133.59-0.53 LP

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

