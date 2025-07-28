Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 525.52 crore

Net loss of Dhampur Bio Organics reported to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 525.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 466.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.525.52466.990.267.05-18.6812.61-32.960.72-22.000.12

