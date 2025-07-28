Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.16% to Rs 35.10 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 23.08% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.16% to Rs 35.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.1039.51-5.786.351.982.150.520.540.640.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News