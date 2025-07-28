Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 11.16% to Rs 35.10 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 23.08% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.16% to Rs 35.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.1039.51 -11 OPM %-5.786.35 -PBDT1.982.15 -8 PBT0.520.54 -4 NP0.640.52 23

First Published: Jul 28 2025

