Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 16.44% to Rs 31.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 994.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 868.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.994.69868.088.048.3762.9855.7942.0636.2431.7327.25

