Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 59.49% to Rs 109.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 963.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 797.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.963.14797.3218.8916.66188.62127.89164.25108.51109.5268.67

