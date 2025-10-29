Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 10.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.66% to Rs 383.61 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank declined 10.11% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.66% to Rs 383.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 328.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.383.61328.8360.0357.4023.2032.5623.2032.5623.2025.81

