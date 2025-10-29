Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ultramarine & Pigments to invest up to Rs 45 cr in Thirumalai Chemicals

Ultramarine & Pigments to invest up to Rs 45 cr in Thirumalai Chemicals

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ultramarine & Pigments will participate in the fund raising undertaken by Thirumalai Chemicals (TCL) by way of issuance of equity shares on a preferential allotment basis to promoter and promoter group.

Company is a promoter group of TCL and its current holding in the equity shares of TCL is 77.24% of the total paid up capital.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28 October 2025 has accorded its in-principle approval to participate in the abovementioned fund raising upto Rs.45 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Sensex settles 369 pts higher; Nifty ends tad above 26,050

Yasho Industries inaugurates R&D centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat

Orkla India IPO subscribed 78%

Equities advance on positive global cues; energy, metals lead rally

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story