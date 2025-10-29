Ultramarine & Pigments to invest up to Rs 45 cr in Thirumalai Chemicals

Ultramarine & Pigments will participate in the fund raising undertaken by Thirumalai Chemicals (TCL) by way of issuance of equity shares on a preferential allotment basis to promoter and promoter group.

Company is a promoter group of TCL and its current holding in the equity shares of TCL is 77.24% of the total paid up capital.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28 October 2025 has accorded its in-principle approval to participate in the abovementioned fund raising upto Rs.45 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News