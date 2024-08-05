Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 30.73 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.7326.99 14 OPM %3.771.82 -PBDT0.620.02 3000 PBT0.14-0.51 LP NP0.14-0.51 LP

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

