Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 50.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 50.93% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.5316.407.9214.391.312.401.062.170.791.61

