Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 50.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 0.79% to Rs 16.53 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 50.93% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.5316.40 1 OPM %7.9214.39 -PBDT1.312.40 -45 PBT1.062.17 -51 NP0.791.61 -51

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

