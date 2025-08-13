Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.515.702.544.390.210.330.060.160.060.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News