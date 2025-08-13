Libord Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 137.50% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 137.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.190.08-47.37-350.000.080.050.0300.030

