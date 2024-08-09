Dharani Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 192.31% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Dharani Finance reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 192.31% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.380.13 192 OPM %86.84-61.54 -PBDT0.33-0.08 LP PBT0.31-0.12 LP NP0.31-0.12 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News