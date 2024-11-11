Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 8.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 311.33 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 8.68% to Rs 21.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 311.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.311.33252.6711.0812.1631.7930.8827.2030.8121.0323.03

