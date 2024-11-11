Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 8.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 311.33 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 8.68% to Rs 21.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 311.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales311.33252.67 23 OPM %11.0812.16 -PBDT31.7930.88 3 PBT27.2030.81 -12 NP21.0323.03 -9

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

