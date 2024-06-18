Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhelakhat Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhelakhat Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 44.55% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net Loss of Dhelakhat Tea Co reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.55% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.72% to Rs 22.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.052.11 45 22.5326.42 -15 OPM %100.0099.53 -100.04100.00 - PBDT-1.38-4.15 67 -0.662.10 PL PBT-1.38-4.15 67 -0.662.10 PL NP-1.43-4.38 67 -0.711.87 PL

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

