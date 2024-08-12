Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dhruva Capital Services standalone net profit declines 59.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Dhruva Capital Services standalone net profit declines 59.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Sales rise 170.59% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Dhruva Capital Services declined 59.49% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 170.59% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.460.17 171 OPM %89.1370.59 -PBDT0.411.63 -75 PBT0.411.63 -75 NP0.320.79 -59

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

