Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 16.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 163.21% to Rs 160.06 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 16.53% to Rs 53.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 163.21% to Rs 160.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales160.0660.81 163 OPM %35.4452.03 -PBDT142.49106.78 33 PBT131.66101.15 30 NP53.2345.68 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News