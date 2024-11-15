Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 16.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 163.21% to Rs 160.06 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 16.53% to Rs 53.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 163.21% to Rs 160.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.160.0660.8135.4452.03142.49106.78131.66101.1553.2345.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News