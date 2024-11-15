Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 16.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 163.21% to Rs 160.06 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 16.53% to Rs 53.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 163.21% to Rs 160.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales160.0660.81 163 OPM %35.4452.03 -PBDT142.49106.78 33 PBT131.66101.15 30 NP53.2345.68 17

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

