Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 131.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 369.55 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links rose 131.87% to Rs 116.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 369.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 396.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.369.55396.92-25.064.90136.9456.50128.4555.61116.5450.26

