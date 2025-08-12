Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit declines 5.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 548.94 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers declined 5.42% to Rs 20.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 548.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 539.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.548.94539.066.816.8729.9531.0527.6429.0120.5921.77

