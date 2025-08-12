Yash Management & Satelite consolidated net profit declines 79.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.09% to Rs 4.51 crore

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite declined 79.35% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 63.09% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.5112.22-2.224.910.271.370.251.340.190.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News