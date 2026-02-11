Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 93.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.35% to Rs 71.68 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 93.54% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.35% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales71.68112.62 -36 OPM %-59.0330.47 -PBDT3.7997.36 -96 PBT-2.5090.61 PL NP6.0493.44 -94
