Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 53.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 53.19% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 63.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.63.9757.2911.0712.246.236.093.092.542.881.88

