Patel Engineering standalone net profit rises 2.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 2.58% to Rs 69.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 1224.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1082.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

