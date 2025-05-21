Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 5.86 crore

Net Loss of Seasons Textiles reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 27.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.867.74 -24 27.3026.49 3 OPM %11.0913.70 -12.0514.95 - PBDT0.180.49 -63 1.071.40 -24 PBT-0.150.05 PL -0.31-0.35 11 NP-0.28-0.04 -600 -0.34-0.21 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Global standalone net profit rises 1722.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 22.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 1.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Appliances consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story