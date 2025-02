Diamines & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 73.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.97% to Rs 17.51 crore

Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals declined 73.21% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 23.97% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.5123.038.6220.502.125.171.244.240.752.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News