Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 57.76 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 50.98% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 57.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.57.7660.4912.5314.945.678.662.095.922.244.57

