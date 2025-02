Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 46.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.81% to Rs 89.58 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 46.31% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 89.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.89.5876.692.622.712.842.202.201.502.181.49

