Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 58-cr cable supply order from Rajesh Power Services

Diamond Power Infrastructure has secured an order worth Rs 57.58 crore from Rajesh Power Services for the supply of 11 KV (E) 3C 300 sq mm XLPE Aluminum Armored Cable as per UGVCL Robust 2.0 specifications.

The purchase order has been awarded on a kms rate basis with PV formulae and is to be executed between 1 January 2026, and 30 June 2026.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the company confirmed that neither its promoters nor related parties have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 593.3% to Rs 27.73 crore on a 75.1% surge in net sales to Rs 438.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.