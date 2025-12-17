Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging Rs 888-cr contract from BSTDC

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 5.70% to Rs 1008.90 after the company received an order from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) for civil construction work on EPC Mode at Punauradham, Sitamarhi, Bihar.The order involves the construction and overall development work of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra at Punauradham, the birthplace of Mother Sita, situated at Sitamarhi District of Bihar.
The order is valued at Rs 888.38 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 42 months.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is an integrated construction company, offering turnkey engineering, design and construction services to both public and private sector clients. The firm has executed a wide range of projects, including residential and commercial complexes, hotels, hospitals, institutional buildings, corporate offices, IT parks, industrial facilities, automated parking structures, townships, metro stations and depots, railway station redevelopment, urban infrastructure and data centres.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net sales rose 16.4% YoY to Rs 1,177.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Reported profit after tax soared 104.8% YoY to Rs 78.6 crore, compared with Rs 38.4 crore in Q4 FY24.
