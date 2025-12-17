Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apeejay Surrendra Park rises after signing deals to acquire new hotel asstes

Apeejay Surrendra Park rises after signing deals to acquire new hotel asstes

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels advanced 3.71% to Rs 137 after the company said that it has signed an agreement to purchase new hotel assets in Kerala, which include a lakefront property named 'Purity' and a luxury houseboat named 'Discovery'.

The acquisition is structured by purchasing a 100% ownership stake in two companies viz., THALI Hotels and Destinations (THALI) and Fishermans Grove Resorts (FGRPL).

By acquiring these two companies, the company would secure full ownership of the new hotel property.

Further, the company has executed two separate agreements to acquire another property, 'The Malabar House', located in Fort Kochi, Kerala.

First, the company signed a lease deed with Cochin Residency (CRPL), which owns the hotel premises. Second, the company executed a share purchase agreement to acquire at least a 90.96% stake in CRPL, with the option to increase this to a 100% ownership stake.

This acquisition includes the hotel property itself, which sits on freehold land, along with all existing structures, furniture, fixtures, and associated rights and amenities.

Upon consummation of the aforesaid transactions with THALI and CRPL as per the terms of the transaction documents, the properties namely 'Purity and 'The Malabar House will be held by the company, and consequently, the financial results of these properties will form part of the consolidated financial statements of the company.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels in India under the names The Park Hotels, The Park collection and Zone by the Park.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 39.44% to Rs 16.20 crore despite a 16.83% rise in revenue to Rs 165.39 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging Rs 888-cr contract from BSTDC

Board of NSDL approves dilution of stake in NSDL Payments Bank by 4.95%

Benchmarks nudge higher; breadth positive

RailTel Corp rises after securing Rs 27-cr LoA from VOC Port Authority

Adani Power Ltd Slips 0.96%

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story