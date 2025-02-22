DIC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 218.46 crore

Net profit of DIC India reported to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 218.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 19.54 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.68 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 877.52 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 825.85 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

