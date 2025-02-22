Jio Financial, Zomato to become part of Nifty 50 index

They will replace BPCL & Britannia Industries in the 50-share benchmark Nifty 50 index, effective 28 March 2025.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review as listed hereunder. These changes shall become effective from 28 March 2025 (close of 27 March 2025).

According to latest press release issued the NSE Indices, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Britannia Industries have been excluded from the Nifty 50 index.

They are being replaced by Jio Financial Services and Zomato.

Further, Adani Total Gas, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Jio Financial Services, NHPC, Union Bank of India and Zomato have been excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index.

They are being replaced by Bajaj Housing Finance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Britannia Industries, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Hyundai Motor India, Indian Hotels Co. and Swiggy.

