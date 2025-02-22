Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for New Jersey facility

Lupin said that it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, USA.

The USFDA inspected the facility from 27th January 2025 to 31st January 2025.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said, "We are very pleased to have received the EIR for our Somerset facility. This milestone underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, solidifying our position as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer."

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 38.81% to Rs 858.86 crore on 10.60% increase in sales to Rs 5,618.6 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 3.61% to end at Rs 1906.15 on Friday, 21 February 2025.

