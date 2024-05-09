Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Holdings standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Holdings standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 41.01% to Rs 370.28 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 35.86% to Rs 219.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 161.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.01% to Rs 370.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 627.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.03% to Rs 338.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 273.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.29% to Rs 1598.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2169.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales370.28627.72 -41 1598.912169.30 -26 OPM %63.6429.43 -32.0917.17 - PBDT252.13177.87 42 452.81335.91 35 PBT251.43150.64 67 415.19235.97 76 NP219.22161.36 36 338.74273.11 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TVS Motor register record high sales in Mar'24

Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions approves conversion of loan to equity in its overseas subsidiary

TVS Motor showcases its electric scooter - TVS iQube at Makina Motoshow in Manila

TVS Supply Chain's Australian arm to pay AUD 6 mn for settling certain disputes

Godrej Properties Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 19.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 33.63% in the March 2024 quarter

VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 12.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story