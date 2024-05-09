TVS Holdings standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.01% to Rs 370.28 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 35.86% to Rs 219.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 161.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.01% to Rs 370.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 627.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.03% to Rs 338.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 273.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.29% to Rs 1598.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2169.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

