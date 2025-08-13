Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 115.20 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 75.49% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 115.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.115.2089.859.768.218.635.447.444.235.373.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News