Salem Erode Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 5.32% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net Loss of Salem Erode Investments reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.32% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 3.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.890.94 -5 3.854.09 -6 OPM %-53.93-51.06 --27.5316.14 - PBDT-0.89-1.13 21 -3.37-0.89 -279 PBT-1.27-1.51 16 -4.95-1.76 -181 NP-1.21-1.53 21 -4.72-1.82 -159

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

